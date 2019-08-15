Reviewing Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s results

This is a contrast between Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 255 10.53 N/A 6.25 44.40 Manhattan Associates Inc. 64 8.93 N/A 1.48 57.62

In table 1 we can see Intuit Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manhattan Associates Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Intuit Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Intuit Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Volatility & Risk

Intuit Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s beta is 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intuit Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intuit Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 5 6 2.55 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intuit Inc.’s consensus target price is $255.18, while its potential downside is -4.74%. Competitively Manhattan Associates Inc. has an average target price of $92, with potential upside of 12.47%. Based on the data shown earlier, Manhattan Associates Inc. is looking more favorable than Intuit Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intuit Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 0% respectively. 0.1% are Intuit Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year Intuit Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Intuit Inc. beats Manhattan Associates Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.