Reviewing Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)’s results

As Application Software companies, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 259 10.55 N/A 6.25 44.40 Cision Ltd. 11 1.32 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intuit Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Intuit Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cision Ltd.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Intuit Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Cision Ltd. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Intuit Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Intuit Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.81% and an $289.44 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Cision Ltd. is $14, which is potential 112.77% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cision Ltd. seems more appealing than Intuit Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.4% of Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Intuit Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Cision Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Intuit Inc. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Intuit Inc. beats Cision Ltd.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.