Reviewing Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 244 11.11 N/A 5.63 43.22 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 61 9.62 N/A 1.39 49.45

Demonstrates Intuit Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Cadence Design Systems Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Intuit Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Intuit Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cadence Design Systems Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Intuit Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.7% 27.8% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16%

Volatility & Risk

Intuit Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intuit Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Cadence Design Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Intuit Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Intuit Inc. has an average price target of $251.58, and a -10.96% downside potential. Competitively Cadence Design Systems Inc. has an average price target of $60.5, with potential downside of -19.55%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Intuit Inc. seems more appealing than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intuit Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 90% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was less bullish than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.