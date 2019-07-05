Reviewing Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s results

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 240 10.62 N/A 5.63 43.22 Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intuit Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.7% 27.8% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intuit Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Aurora Mobile Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intuit Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Intuit Inc.’s downside potential is -6.88% at a $251.58 average price target. Competitively Aurora Mobile Limited has an average price target of $9.7, with potential upside of 97.96%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aurora Mobile Limited seems more appealing than Intuit Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.8% of Intuit Inc. shares and 7% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52% Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was more bullish than Aurora Mobile Limited.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.