Reviewing IntriCon Corporation (IIN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IntriCon Corporation has 75% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. 7.8% of IntriCon Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have IntriCon Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon Corporation 0.00% 7.40% 5.30% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares IntriCon Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon Corporation N/A 24 28.18 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

IntriCon Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for IntriCon Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.77

With consensus target price of $48, IntriCon Corporation has a potential upside of 163.45%. As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 75.81%. Based on the results shown earlier, IntriCon Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IntriCon Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IntriCon Corporation -1.1% -23.94% -21.83% -31.4% -67.84% -31.84% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year IntriCon Corporation has -31.84% weaker performance while IntriCon Corporation’s rivals have 38.76% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IntriCon Corporation are 3.1 and 2.2. Competitively, IntriCon Corporation’s competitors have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. IntriCon Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IntriCon Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

IntriCon Corporation has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, IntriCon Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

IntriCon Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IntriCon Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors IntriCon Corporation’s peers.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries. IntriCon Corporation was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.