Reviewing IntriCon Corporation (IIN)’s and Its Peers results

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IntriCon Corporation has 75% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand IntriCon Corporation has 7.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have IntriCon Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon Corporation 0.00% 7.40% 5.30% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing IntriCon Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon Corporation N/A 22 28.18 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

IntriCon Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio IntriCon Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for IntriCon Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.50 3.00

As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 141.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IntriCon Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IntriCon Corporation -1.1% -23.94% -21.83% -31.4% -67.84% -31.84% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year IntriCon Corporation had bearish trend while IntriCon Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

IntriCon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, IntriCon Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. IntriCon Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IntriCon Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

IntriCon Corporation has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, IntriCon Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

IntriCon Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors IntriCon Corporation’s rivals beat IntriCon Corporation.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries. IntriCon Corporation was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.