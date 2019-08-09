Reviewing IntriCon Corporation (IIN)’s and CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI)’s results

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) and CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) have been rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon Corporation 24 1.24 N/A 0.64 28.18 CUI Global Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates IntriCon Corporation and CUI Global Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 5.3% CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -37.1% -22.3%

Risk & Volatility

IntriCon Corporation’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CUI Global Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IntriCon Corporation is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, CUI Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. IntriCon Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CUI Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for IntriCon Corporation and CUI Global Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CUI Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 178.26% for IntriCon Corporation with average price target of $48.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75% of IntriCon Corporation shares and 42.9% of CUI Global Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.8% of IntriCon Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of CUI Global Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IntriCon Corporation -1.1% -23.94% -21.83% -31.4% -67.84% -31.84% CUI Global Inc. -4.46% -17.58% -42.75% -53.42% -73.21% -39.02%

For the past year IntriCon Corporation has stronger performance than CUI Global Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors IntriCon Corporation beats CUI Global Inc.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries. IntriCon Corporation was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.