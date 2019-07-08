Reviewing Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.62 N/A -3.89 0.00 uniQure N.V. 53 319.99 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intrexon Corporation and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.12 beta indicates that Intrexon Corporation is 112.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. uniQure N.V. on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. uniQure N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intrexon Corporation and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $81 consensus target price and a 6.90% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intrexon Corporation and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 73.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Intrexon Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.