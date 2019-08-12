Reviewing Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

Both Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.28 N/A -3.93 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.24 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

Intrexon Corporation is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Intrexon Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intrexon Corporation and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 396.45% and its consensus target price is $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend while Seres Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intrexon Corporation beats Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.