Reviewing Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

Both Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 7.04 N/A -3.93 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Intrexon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and has 17.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 52.67% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation was less bullish than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.