Reviewing Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 6.79 N/A -3.93 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intrexon Corporation and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intrexon Corporation and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Intrexon Corporation and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $30.5 average price target and a 226.55% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Intrexon Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.