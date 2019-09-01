Reviewing Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 6.86 N/A -3.93 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

Intrexon Corporation has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Intrexon Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intrexon Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 3.3%. Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation was more bullish than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Intrexon Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.