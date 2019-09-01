Reviewing Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intrexon Corporation has 80.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Intrexon Corporation has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Intrexon Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.70% -64.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Intrexon Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Intrexon Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

$6 is the consensus price target of Intrexon Corporation, with a potential upside of 2.74%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%. Based on the results shown earlier, Intrexon Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intrexon Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intrexon Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.2 shows that Intrexon Corporation is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Intrexon Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Intrexon Corporation’s peers beat Intrexon Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.