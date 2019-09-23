Reviewing Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 6.97 N/A -3.93 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.73 N/A -2.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intrexon Corporation and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Intrexon Corporation and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.2 beta indicates that Intrexon Corporation is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Intrexon Corporation and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 58.62% and its average price target is $57.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.