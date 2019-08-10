Reviewing Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

Both Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 7.75 N/A -3.93 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 198 10.35 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 highlights Intrexon Corporation and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.2 shows that Intrexon Corporation is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bio-Techne Corporation has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Bio-Techne Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Intrexon Corporation and Bio-Techne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation’s potential upside is 30.15% and its consensus target price is $250.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intrexon Corporation and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 95.5%. 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation was less bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Intrexon Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.