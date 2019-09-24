Reviewing Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

We are comparing Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 6.76 N/A -3.93 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intrexon Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intrexon Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon Corporation has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 149.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intrexon Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18.9, while its potential upside is 0.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intrexon Corporation beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.