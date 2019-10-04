Reviewing Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Since Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 -0.11 65.22M -3.93 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 34 -0.77 105.12M -2.09 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 1,074,464,579.90% -118.7% -64.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 309,997,051.02% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

Intrexon Corporation has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intrexon Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 94.9% respectively. Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

Summary

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.