Reviewing Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI)’s and CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s results

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) and CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF), both competing one another are Agricultural Chemicals companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash Inc. 4 2.84 N/A 0.12 27.64 CF Industries Holdings Inc. 43 2.35 N/A 1.44 29.11

Table 1 highlights Intrepid Potash Inc. and CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CF Industries Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Intrepid Potash Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Intrepid Potash Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) and CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 3.1% CF Industries Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Intrepid Potash Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CF Industries Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intrepid Potash Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, CF Industries Holdings Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Intrepid Potash Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Intrepid Potash Inc. and CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 CF Industries Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Intrepid Potash Inc. has a -43.02% downside potential and an average target price of $2. Meanwhile, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $53, while its potential upside is 11.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that CF Industries Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Intrepid Potash Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intrepid Potash Inc. and CF Industries Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 99.8%. Insiders held 1.3% of Intrepid Potash Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrepid Potash Inc. -5.56% -11.23% -8.85% -20.56% -21.48% 30.77% CF Industries Holdings Inc. 0.19% -2.22% -1.69% -19.72% 3.58% -3.65%

For the past year Intrepid Potash Inc. had bullish trend while CF Industries Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CF Industries Holdings Inc. beats Intrepid Potash Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that combines potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The company also offers salt for use in animal feed, pool salt, road and walkway treatment, and other industrial applications; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; salt and potassium brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.