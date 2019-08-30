Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.30 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.52 which is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18.5 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 115.37%. Competitively the average target price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 30.15% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.