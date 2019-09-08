Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 14.99 N/A -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average price target of $18.5, and a 92.71% upside potential. Meanwhile, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 771.23%. The results provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was less bearish than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.