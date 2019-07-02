Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 59 61.21 N/A -6.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta means Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.14 beta and it is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 92.44%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.43 average price target and a 18.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.