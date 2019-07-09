Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

This is a contrast between Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 130.77% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. with consensus target price of $27. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.83 consensus target price and a 417.02% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Sophiris Bio Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 8.52% stronger performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.