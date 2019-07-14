Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 59.82 N/A 0.10 54.08

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta indicates that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PLx Pharma Inc. has beta of 5.27 which is 427.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 141.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.