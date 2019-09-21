Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3391.59 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 116.63%. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 67.06%. The data provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 7.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.