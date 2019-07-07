Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 70 796.17 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta means Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, and a 100.59% upside potential. Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $79.67, while its potential downside is -25.59%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was less bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.