Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 238.44 N/A -3.14 0.00

Demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 116.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.