Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 22.78 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility & Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s beta is 2.76 which is 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Insmed Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 121.56%. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 173.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Insmed Incorporated looks more robust than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 94.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.