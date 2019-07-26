Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta indicates that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 23.9 and 23.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 223.74% and an $27 average target price. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 150.82%. The data provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 0% respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.