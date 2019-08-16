Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $22.75, with potential upside of 148.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 18.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).