Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.28 N/A 2.08 9.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk and Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Exelixis Inc. has beta of 2.07 which is 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential is 240.05% at a $27 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Exelixis Inc. is $33.33, which is potential 61.56% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than Exelixis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 78.3% respectively. About 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bullish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.