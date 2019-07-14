Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Risk and Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s beta is -0.38 which is 138.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ContraFect Corporation are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and ContraFect Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 141.29% and an $27 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 55.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.