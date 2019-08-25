Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

This is a contrast between Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.92 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 1.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.75, and a 167.96% upside potential. On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 22.72% and its consensus price target is $28.14. The results provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 57.6%. 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.