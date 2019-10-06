Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 47.26M -2.82 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 73 -1.65 178.32M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 536,435,868.33% -45.8% -41.3% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 244,441,398.22% -3.1% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.11 beta indicates that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 126.72%. Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $119, with potential upside of 80.55%. The results provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.