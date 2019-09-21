Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s results

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 124 5.44 N/A 5.49 20.63

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

A 1.11 beta means Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 116.63%. Competitively the average price target of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $155, which is potential 45.79% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.