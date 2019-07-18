Reviewing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.81 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.39 beta means Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Its rival Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 129.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 378.96% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 0%. 3.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bullish trend while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.