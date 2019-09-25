Reviewing INTL FCStone Inc. (INTL)’s and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Investment Brokerage – National industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTL FCStone Inc. 39 0.03 N/A 4.19 9.73 The Charles Schwab Corporation 42 5.13 N/A 2.65 16.28

Table 1 highlights INTL FCStone Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Charles Schwab Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than INTL FCStone Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. INTL FCStone Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The Charles Schwab Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us INTL FCStone Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTL FCStone Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1% The Charles Schwab Corporation 0.00% 18.5% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

INTL FCStone Inc.’s 1.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for INTL FCStone Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INTL FCStone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Charles Schwab Corporation 1 3 5 2.56

On the other hand, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s potential upside is 6.84% and its average target price is $44.65.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both INTL FCStone Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 81.1% respectively. Insiders owned 6.4% of INTL FCStone Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Charles Schwab Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INTL FCStone Inc. -0.05% 2.95% 4.03% 8.17% -23.72% 11.48% The Charles Schwab Corporation -2.39% 6.04% -5.14% -7.79% -15.78% 4.07%

For the past year INTL FCStone Inc. was more bullish than The Charles Schwab Corporation.

Summary

The Charles Schwab Corporation beats INTL FCStone Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

INTL FCStone Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations. The company's Securities segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, it originates, structures, and places debt instruments; trades in various international debt instruments; and offers asset management services. The company's Physical Commodities segment provides a range of trading and hedging services comprising OTC products for selecting producers, consumers, and investors. This segment also offers financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. The company's Clearing and Execution Services segment offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, including 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates a proprietary foreign exchange desk that arbitrages the exchange-traded foreign exchange markets with the cash markets. The company was formerly known as International Assets Holding Corporation and changed its name to INTL FCStone Inc. in March 2011. INTL FCStone Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in New York, New York.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; and stock plan services, compliance solutions, and mutual fund clearing services, as well as engages in the off-platform sales business. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement and corporate brokerage retirement services. The company provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace, including no-transaction fee mutual funds through the Mutual Fund OneSource service, which includes proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs; and advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. It also offers banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and Pledged Asset Lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, London, and Hong Kong. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.