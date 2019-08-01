Reviewing Intevac Inc. (IVAC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intevac Inc. has 65.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Intevac Inc. has 3.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Intevac Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac Inc. 0.00% 7.50% 5.30% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Intevac Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac Inc. N/A 5 20.56 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Intevac Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Intevac Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.08 2.83

Intevac Inc. currently has an average target price of $7, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. The potential upside of the rivals is 80.91%. Given Intevac Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intevac Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intevac Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intevac Inc. 5.11% 8.21% 3.21% -3.02% 14.22% -1.72% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Intevac Inc. had bearish trend while Intevac Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Intevac Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Intevac Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Intevac Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intevac Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Intevac Inc. has a beta of 0.2 and its 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intevac Inc.’s competitors are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Intevac Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Intevac Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Intevac Inc.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.