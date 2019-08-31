Reviewing Intevac Inc. (IVAC)’s and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s results

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac Inc. 5 1.15 N/A 0.25 20.56 Hubbell Incorporated 123 1.55 N/A 6.70 19.39

Table 1 highlights Intevac Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hubbell Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Intevac Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Intevac Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Hubbell Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 5.3% Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5%

Risk and Volatility

Intevac Inc. has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Hubbell Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.46 beta which makes it 46.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intevac Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Hubbell Incorporated is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Intevac Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hubbell Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Intevac Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Intevac Inc.’s upside potential is 43.74% at a $7 average price target. Meanwhile, Hubbell Incorporated’s average price target is $143.33, while its potential upside is 9.30%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intevac Inc. looks more robust than Hubbell Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intevac Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 86.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Intevac Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Hubbell Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intevac Inc. 5.11% 8.21% 3.21% -3.02% 14.22% -1.72% Hubbell Incorporated 1.83% -0.95% 2.24% 19.96% 8.29% 30.74%

For the past year Intevac Inc. has -1.72% weaker performance while Hubbell Incorporated has 30.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Hubbell Incorporated beats Intevac Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.