Reviewing Intevac Inc. (IVAC)’s and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac Inc. 5 0.00 22.46M 0.25 20.56 Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 25 0.00 1.73M 0.79 32.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intevac Inc. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Intevac Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Intevac Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intevac Inc. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac Inc. 446,671,837.40% 7.5% 5.3% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 7,055,464.93% 6.1% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.2 beta indicates that Intevac Inc. is 80.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 0.26 beta which is 74.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Intevac Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intevac Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intevac Inc. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Intevac Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.86% and an $7 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intevac Inc. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 17.3% respectively. 3.2% are Intevac Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intevac Inc. 5.11% 8.21% 3.21% -3.02% 14.22% -1.72% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.91% 5% 2.85% 0.6% 0.11% 2.77%

For the past year Intevac Inc. had bearish trend while Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Intevac Inc.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.