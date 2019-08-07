Reviewing InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN)’s and Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) and Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Software & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion Holding N.V. 69 0.00 N/A 0.44 172.31 Support.com Inc. 2 0.41 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InterXion Holding N.V. and Support.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has InterXion Holding N.V. and Support.com Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion Holding N.V. 0.00% 4.4% 1.2% Support.com Inc. 0.00% -13.7% -10.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.92 shows that InterXion Holding N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Support.com Inc.’s 0.16 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

InterXion Holding N.V.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Support.com Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Support.com Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InterXion Holding N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given InterXion Holding N.V. and Support.com Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion Holding N.V. 0 0 3 3.00 Support.com Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InterXion Holding N.V.’s average price target is $75.75, while its potential upside is 1.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InterXion Holding N.V. and Support.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 45.9% respectively. About 1.7% of InterXion Holding N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Support.com Inc. has 14.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterXion Holding N.V. -0.69% -0.28% 8.5% 26.94% 16.28% 39.03% Support.com Inc. 0% 1.97% -27.23% -37.94% -43.84% -36.99%

For the past year InterXion Holding N.V. had bullish trend while Support.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

InterXion Holding N.V. beats Support.com Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customersÂ’ equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Support.com, Inc. provides cloud-based software and services primarily in North America. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its technology support services programs include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support for both the consumer and small and medium business markets. The companyÂ’s Support.com Cloud offering is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel; and to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, and improve the customer experience. It also provides end-user software products, including tools and apps designed to address technology issues, such as computer and mobile device maintenance, optimization, and security. The companyÂ’s principal software products include SUPERAntiSpyware, a product designed for malware protection and removal; Cosmos for PC, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization; and ARO for PC registry cleaning and repair. It markets its end-user software products directly, principally online, as well as through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.