Reviewing InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Internet Software & Services company, InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InterXion Holding N.V. has 99.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 55.33% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.7% of InterXion Holding N.V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.51% of all Internet Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have InterXion Holding N.V. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion Holding N.V. 0.00% 4.40% 1.20% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing InterXion Holding N.V. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion Holding N.V. N/A 72 172.31 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

InterXion Holding N.V. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for InterXion Holding N.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion Holding N.V. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 3.42 2.89

InterXion Holding N.V. currently has a consensus target price of $76.67, suggesting a potential downside of -6.49%. As a group, Internet Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 69.79%. Based on the data shown earlier, InterXion Holding N.V. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of InterXion Holding N.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterXion Holding N.V. -0.69% -0.28% 8.5% 26.94% 16.28% 39.03% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year InterXion Holding N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InterXion Holding N.V. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, InterXion Holding N.V.’s peers have 2.16 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. InterXion Holding N.V.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InterXion Holding N.V.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that InterXion Holding N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, InterXion Holding N.V.’s competitors have beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

InterXion Holding N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors InterXion Holding N.V.’s competitors beat InterXion Holding N.V.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customersÂ’ equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.