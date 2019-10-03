Reviewing InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InterXion Holding N.V. has 99.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 55.33% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand InterXion Holding N.V. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 12.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have InterXion Holding N.V. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion Holding N.V. 89,089,303.73% 4.40% 1.20% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares InterXion Holding N.V. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion Holding N.V. 70.63M 79 172.31 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

InterXion Holding N.V. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio InterXion Holding N.V. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for InterXion Holding N.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion Holding N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.92 2.89

InterXion Holding N.V. presently has an average target price of $83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. As a group, Internet Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 86.92%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, InterXion Holding N.V. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of InterXion Holding N.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterXion Holding N.V. -0.69% -0.28% 8.5% 26.94% 16.28% 39.03% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year InterXion Holding N.V. has weaker performance than InterXion Holding N.V.’s competitors.

Liquidity

InterXion Holding N.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, InterXion Holding N.V.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. InterXion Holding N.V.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InterXion Holding N.V.

Risk and Volatility

InterXion Holding N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, InterXion Holding N.V.’s competitors’ beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

InterXion Holding N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

InterXion Holding N.V.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customersÂ’ equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.