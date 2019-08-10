Reviewing Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP)’s and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s results

Both Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.17 N/A 20.21 1.28 Entergy Corporation 97 1.96 N/A 5.22 20.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Interstate Power and Light Company and Entergy Corporation. Entergy Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Interstate Power and Light Company. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Interstate Power and Light Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Entergy Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Interstate Power and Light Company has a 0.03 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Entergy Corporation has a 0.33 beta which is 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interstate Power and Light Company are 0.7 and 0.5. Competitively, Entergy Corporation has 0.7 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Interstate Power and Light Company and Entergy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interstate Power and Light Company 0 0 0 0.00 Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Entergy Corporation is $106, which is potential -1.33% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Interstate Power and Light Company and Entergy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.3% and 90.6%. Comparatively, Entergy Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interstate Power and Light Company 1.1% 2.74% 1.33% 3.53% 2.87% 7.62% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year Interstate Power and Light Company was less bullish than Entergy Corporation.

Summary

Entergy Corporation beats Interstate Power and Light Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.