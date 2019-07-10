Reviewing Interstate Power and Light Company (IPLDP)’s and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interstate Power and Light Company 25 0.16 N/A 20.21 1.26 Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.14 N/A 0.11 137.17

Table 1 highlights Interstate Power and Light Company and Clearway Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clearway Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Interstate Power and Light Company. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Interstate Power and Light Company’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interstate Power and Light Company 0.00% 9.3% 3.3% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Interstate Power and Light Company and Clearway Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interstate Power and Light Company 0 0 0 0.00 Clearway Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Interstate Power and Light Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.56% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interstate Power and Light Company 1.07% 0.83% 4.24% 4.04% 0.63% 6.29% Clearway Energy Inc. -0.58% -3.19% 15.67% -21.68% -12.92% -10.14%

For the past year Interstate Power and Light Company had bullish trend while Clearway Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Interstate Power and Light Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Clearway Energy Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.