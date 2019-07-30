Reviewing Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 28 5.60 N/A -0.90 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 6 11.73 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Intersect ENT Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% -267% -142.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Intersect ENT Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sintx Technologies Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Intersect ENT Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intersect ENT Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$34 is Intersect ENT Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 71.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intersect ENT Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.97% are Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07% Sintx Technologies Inc. -11.14% -19.55% -41% -34.93% -84.87% -1.67%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Intersect ENT Inc.

Summary

Intersect ENT Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sintx Technologies Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.