Reviewing Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s results

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 28 5.89 N/A -0.90 0.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 15.98 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intersect ENT Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Intersect ENT Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -171.2% -65.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.71 beta indicates that Intersect ENT Inc. is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Senseonics Holdings Inc. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Intersect ENT Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intersect ENT Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.30% and an $34 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares. Comparatively, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -10.55% 1.92% -7.83% -39.94% -33.12% -18.15%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. has stronger performance than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intersect ENT Inc. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.