Reviewing Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 17 -1.52 24.82M -0.90 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 0.00 44.93M -0.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 147,125,074.10% -22.9% -19.9% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 5,477,932,211.66% -333.3% -188.7%

Volatility & Risk

Intersect ENT Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Intersect ENT Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intersect ENT Inc. has a 60.06% upside potential and an average price target of $26.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. was more bearish than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Second Sight Medical Products Inc. beats Intersect ENT Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.