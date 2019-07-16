Reviewing Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s results

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 28 5.89 N/A -0.90 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 5 5.82 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intersect ENT Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.5 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intersect ENT Inc. Its rival Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.3 respectively. Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intersect ENT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intersect ENT Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$34 is Intersect ENT Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 63.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares and 32.5% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares. Intersect ENT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 1.47% 8.12% -40.66% -53.65% 0% -48.05%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intersect ENT Inc. beats Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.