Reviewing Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s results

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 24 5.28 N/A -0.90 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 7 1.80 N/A -13.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intersect ENT Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Intersect ENT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Intersect ENT Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Intersect ENT Inc.’s average target price is $26.33, while its potential upside is 41.56%. On the other hand, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -30.56% and its average target price is $1.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Intersect ENT Inc. looks more robust than Obalon Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intersect ENT Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 43.1% respectively. Intersect ENT Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. has stronger performance than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intersect ENT Inc. beats Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.