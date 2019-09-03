Reviewing Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)’s and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s results

Since Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 26 4.38 N/A -0.90 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 189 11.23 N/A 3.61 59.01

Table 1 highlights Intersect ENT Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intersect ENT Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9%

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are 3.7 and 2.7 respectively. Intersect ENT Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Intersect ENT Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 4 9 2.64

Intersect ENT Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.45% and an $26.33 consensus price target. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $206.5 consensus price target and a -5.70% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Intersect ENT Inc. appears more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares and 87.5% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. has -29.84% weaker performance while Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 38.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Intersect ENT Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.